Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -4.9 %. The stock closed at 14.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.38 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 14.16 and closed at 14.07. The stock reached a high of 14.37 and a low of 13.3. The market capitalization of the company is 3284.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.45 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,605,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had a volume of 2,605,165 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 14.07.

