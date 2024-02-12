Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plummets on Market Turmoil

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹26.1 and closed at ₹25.78. The stock had a high of ₹27.06 and a low of ₹24.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,546.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹27.06 and ₹6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,720,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹26 with a percent change of -2.51 and a net change of -0.67. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price by 0.67.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.23%
|3 Months
|30.32%
|6 Months
|222.56%
|YTD
|33.59%
|1 Year
|179.89%
Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at ₹26.67 with a percent change of 3.45. The net change is 0.89.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company had a trading volume of 14,720,895 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹25.78.
