Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plummets on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 26.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 26.1 and closed at 25.78. The stock had a high of 27.06 and a low of 24.5. The market capitalization of the company is 6,546.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 27.06 and 6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,720,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹26, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹26.67

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 26 with a percent change of -2.51 and a net change of -0.67. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price by 0.67.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.23%
3 Months30.32%
6 Months222.56%
YTD33.59%
1 Year179.89%
12 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹26.67, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹25.78

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at 26.67 with a percent change of 3.45. The net change is 0.89.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹25.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company had a trading volume of 14,720,895 shares. The closing price for the stock was 25.78.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!