Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 20.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.54 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates saw an open price of 20.53 and a close price of 20.34. The stock reached a high of 20.65 and a low of 20.06. The company has a market capitalization of 4985.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.11 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Jaiprakash Associates stock is 20.79, while the low for the day is 20.3.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.54, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹20.31

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock is priced at 20.54. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.23, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.23 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.38%
3 Months55.99%
6 Months150.62%
YTD2.53%
1 Year104.02%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.31, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹20.34

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 20.31 with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.03, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.03. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, a total of 1,586,123 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 20.34.

