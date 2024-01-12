Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates saw an open price of ₹20.53 and a close price of ₹20.34. The stock reached a high of ₹20.65 and a low of ₹20.06. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4985.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.11 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,123 shares.
The current day's high for Jaiprakash Associates stock is ₹20.79, while the low for the day is ₹20.3.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹20.54. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.23, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.23 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.38%
|3 Months
|55.99%
|6 Months
|150.62%
|YTD
|2.53%
|1 Year
|104.02%
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹20.31 with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.03, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.03. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its price.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, a total of 1,586,123 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹20.34.
