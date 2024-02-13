Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Plunges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹27.17 and closed at ₹26.67. The stock's high for the day was ₹27.17, while the low was ₹25.34. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6254.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.06, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, there were 5,539,468 shares of Jaiprakash Associates traded.
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹24.21, which reflects a decrease of 4.98%. The net change in the stock price is -1.27. This suggests that the stock value has decreased by ₹1.27.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.98%
|3 Months
|19.69%
|6 Months
|214.91%
|YTD
|28.03%
|1 Year
|168.25%
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 4.46% or ₹1.19. The current price of the stock stands at ₹25.48.
On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a BSE volume of 5,539,468 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹26.67.
