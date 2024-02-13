Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 25.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.21 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 27.17 and closed at 26.67. The stock's high for the day was 27.17, while the low was 25.34. The company has a market capitalization of 6254.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.06, and the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, there were 5,539,468 shares of Jaiprakash Associates traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹24.21, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹25.48

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 24.21, which reflects a decrease of 4.98%. The net change in the stock price is -1.27. This suggests that the stock value has decreased by 1.27.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.98%
3 Months19.69%
6 Months214.91%
YTD28.03%
1 Year168.25%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹25.48, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹26.67

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 4.46% or 1.19. The current price of the stock stands at 25.48.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹26.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a BSE volume of 5,539,468 shares. The closing price for the stock was 26.67.

