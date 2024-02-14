Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees surge in stock prices

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹24.97 and closed at ₹25.48 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹25.35, while the lowest price was ₹24.21. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5942.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.17, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 1,929,127 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|13.02%
|6 Months
|199.38%
|YTD
|21.72%
|1 Year
|160.54%
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹24.21, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -1.27. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.98% and the price has dropped by 1.27 rupees. Overall, this suggests that Jaiprakash Associates stock is experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,929,127. The closing price for the stock was ₹25.48.
