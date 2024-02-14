Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees surge in stock prices

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 24.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.71 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Associates opened at 24.97 and closed at 25.48 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 25.35, while the lowest price was 24.21. The market capitalization of the company is 5942.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.17, and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 1,929,127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹24.71, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹24.21

The current price of Jaiprakash Associates stock is 24.71, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock is 23.03, while the high price is 24.64.

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹24.25, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹24.21

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 24.25, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04 points, or 0.17%, compared to the previous trading session. However, without additional information about the overall trend or recent news about the company, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

14 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months13.02%
6 Months199.38%
YTD21.72%
1 Year160.54%
14 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹24.21, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹25.48

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 24.21, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -1.27. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.98% and the price has dropped by 1.27 rupees. Overall, this suggests that Jaiprakash Associates stock is experiencing a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹25.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,929,127. The closing price for the stock was 25.48.

