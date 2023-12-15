Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stocks Plummet on the Market

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹22.72 and closed at ₹22.39. The stock reached a high of ₹22.72 and a low of ₹21.21 during the day. The company's market cap stood at ₹5353.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 3,634,584 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹21.55, which represents a 1.19% decrease. The net change is -0.26, indicating a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.8%
|3 Months
|74.35%
|6 Months
|169.75%
|YTD
|118.5%
|1 Year
|95.09%
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹21.72. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.09, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.09.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,634,584. The closing price for the day was ₹22.39.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!