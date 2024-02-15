Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock soars on positive trading day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹23.03 and closed at ₹24.21. The stock's high for the day was ₹25.42, while the low was ₹23.03. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6239.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.17, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4,385,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.