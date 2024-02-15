Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.84 %. The stock closed at 25.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 23.03 and closed at 24.21. The stock's high for the day was 25.42, while the low was 23.03. The company has a market capitalization of 6239.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.17, and the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4,385,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹26.65, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹25.42

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 4.84% to reach 26.65. This corresponds to a net change of 1.23.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹24.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the share volume was 4,385,333 shares. The closing price for the day was 24.21.

