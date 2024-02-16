Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 25.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 26.65 and closed at 25.42. The stock reached a high of 26.69 and a low of 24.93 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6242.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.17 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The trading volume on the BSE was 15,928,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹25.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹25.43

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is currently at 25.5 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹25.42 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,928,439. The closing price for the day was 25.42.

