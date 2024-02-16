Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹26.65 and closed at ₹25.42. The stock reached a high of ₹26.69 and a low of ₹24.93 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6242.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.17 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The trading volume on the BSE was 15,928,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
