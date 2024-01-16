Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 19.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.97 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 20.78 and closed at 20.59. The stock reached a high of 20.89 and a low of 18.76. The company has a market capitalization of 4884.65 crore. Its 52-week high is 24.11 and its 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, a total of 4,764,834 shares of Jaiprakash Associates were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.97, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹19.9

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 19.97 with a 0.35 percent change and a net change of 0.07. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07 points or 0.35 percent.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,764,834. The closing price of the shares was 20.59.

