Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹20.78 and closed at ₹20.59. The stock reached a high of ₹20.89 and a low of ₹18.76. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4884.65 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹24.11 and its 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, a total of 4,764,834 shares of Jaiprakash Associates were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹19.97 with a 0.35 percent change and a net change of 0.07. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07 points or 0.35 percent.
