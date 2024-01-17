Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -4.07 %. The stock closed at 19.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.09 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of 19.95 and a close price of 19.9. The stock's high for the day was 20.3 and the low was 18.6. The company has a market capitalization of 4685.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.11 and the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, there were 4,713,205 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹19.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company had a trading volume of 4,713,205 shares. Additionally, the closing price for the stock was 19.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.