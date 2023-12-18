Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Surges in Trading

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹21.72 and closed at ₹21.81. The high for the day was ₹22.11, while the low was ₹20.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹5247.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,147 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹21.75, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 0.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.73% and the net change is an increase of 0.37 Rs.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.0%
|3 Months
|56.82%
|6 Months
|162.58%
|YTD
|114.0%
|1 Year
|95.43%
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹21.38, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -0.43. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting that the company's shares are experiencing a downward trend. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to assess any potential changes or developments that may impact its performance.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates BSE volume, the company had a trading volume of 2,283,147 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹21.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!