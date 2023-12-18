Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 21.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 21.72 and closed at 21.81. The high for the day was 22.11, while the low was 20.95. The company's market capitalization is 5247.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19, while the 52-week low is 6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,147 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.75, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹21.38

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 21.75, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 0.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.73% and the net change is an increase of 0.37 Rs.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.0%
3 Months56.82%
6 Months162.58%
YTD114.0%
1 Year95.43%
18 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.38, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹21.81

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 21.38, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -0.43. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting that the company's shares are experiencing a downward trend. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to assess any potential changes or developments that may impact its performance.

18 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.81 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates BSE volume, the company had a trading volume of 2,283,147 shares. The closing price for the day was 21.81.

