Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹25.5 and closed at ₹25.43. The high for the day was ₹25.61 and the low was ₹24.63. The market capitalization stood at ₹6077.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹27.17 while the 52-week low was ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 2,777,366 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.