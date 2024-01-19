Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹18.96 and closed at ₹19.03. The stock reached a high of ₹19.35 and a low of ₹18.37 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4656.37 crore and a 52-week high of ₹24.11. The 52-week low for the stock is ₹6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,719 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.