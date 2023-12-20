Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹22.35 and closed at ₹22.14 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹22.74 and a low of ₹21.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5385.38 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹23.19 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, there were 2,479,415 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹22.14 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,479,415. The closing price for the day was ₹22.14.