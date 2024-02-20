Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 24.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.98 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 24.96 and closed at 24.76 on the last day. The high for the day was 25.99, while the low was 24.01. The market capitalization stood at 6377.04 crore. The 52-week high was 27.17 and the low was 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 8,647,324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹24.76 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 8,647,324 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 24.76.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!