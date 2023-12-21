Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in today's trading

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹22.09 and closed at ₹21.94. The high for the day was ₹22.85 and the low was ₹19.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4889.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,144,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.