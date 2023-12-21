Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 19.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.76 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 22.09 and closed at 21.94. The high for the day was 22.85 and the low was 19.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 4889.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,144,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jaiprakash Associates had a low price of 19.43 and a high price of 20.32 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.76, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹19.92

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is currently 19.76. It has experienced a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.16, suggesting a small decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.94%
3 Months57.51%
6 Months150.94%
YTD99.5%
1 Year81.36%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.92, down -9.21% from yesterday's ₹21.94

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 19.92. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 9.21%, resulting in a net change of -2.02. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,144,661. The closing price for the stock was 21.94.

