Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in today's trading

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹22.09 and closed at ₹21.94. The high for the day was ₹22.85 and the low was ₹19.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4889.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,144,661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Jaiprakash Associates had a low price of ₹19.43 and a high price of ₹20.32 on the current day.
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is currently ₹19.76. It has experienced a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.16, suggesting a small decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.94%
|3 Months
|57.51%
|6 Months
|150.94%
|YTD
|99.5%
|1 Year
|81.36%
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹19.92. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 9.21%, resulting in a net change of -2.02. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,144,661. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.94.
