Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 25.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.17 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 25.69 and closed at 25.98. The stock reached a high of 26.84 and a low of 25.54. The market capitalization stood at 6423.68 crore. The 52-week high was 27.17, and the 52-week low was 6.56. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Associates was 5903884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹25.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,903,884 while the closing price was 25.98.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!