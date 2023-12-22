Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹19.82 and closed at ₹19.92. The stock reached a high of ₹20.32 and a low of ₹19.43. The company's market capitalization is ₹4941.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, there were 2,637,864 shares of Jaiprakash Associates traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.13. There has been a 1.05% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.21.
On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had a volume of 2,637,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹19.92.
