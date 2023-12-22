Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 19.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.13 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 19.82 and closed at 19.92. The stock reached a high of 20.32 and a low of 19.43. The company's market capitalization is 4941.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19, while the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, there were 2,637,864 shares of Jaiprakash Associates traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.13, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹19.92

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 20.13. There has been a 1.05% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.21.

22 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹19.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had a volume of 2,637,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 19.92.

