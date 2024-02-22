Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.94 %. The stock closed at 26.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 26.57 and closed at 26.17 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 26.57, while the low was 25.32. The market capitalization stood at 6234.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 27.17, and the 52-week low was 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 2,126,044 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹25.4, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹26.17

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 25.4 with a percent change of -2.94 and a net change of -0.77. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹26.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 2,126,044 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 26.17.

