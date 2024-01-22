 Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Sees Positive Trading Day | Mint
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 9.94 %. The stock closed at 18.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.68 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 18.98 and closed at 18.81. The stock had a high of 20.69 and a low of 18.48. The market capitalization of the company is 5076.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 24.11 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,044 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20:06 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock today was 18.48, while the high price was 20.69.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08:48 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:40:19 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:39:57 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Construction Company34.091.384.2235.312.55157.74
TARC158.85-1.8-1.12184.933.44687.61
Jaiprakash Associates20.681.879.9424.116.565076.1
Patel Engineering62.680.681.169.7413.14849.03
Ashoka Buildcon161.7-0.45-0.28167.9571.34539.29
22 Jan 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Associates stock reached a low price of 18.48 and a high price of 20.69 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:23 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:55:28 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:35:33 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.52%
3 Months33.47%
6 Months136.48%
YTD-5.05%
1 Year93.81%
22 Jan 2024, 09:16:26 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:19:21 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.81 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 9705044 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 18.81.

