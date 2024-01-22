Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹18.98 and closed at ₹18.81. The stock had a high of ₹20.69 and a low of ₹18.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5076.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹24.11 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,044 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.68, up 9.94% from yesterday's ₹18.81 The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹20.68, with a net change of 1.87, representing a percent change of 9.94. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, without further information or context, it is difficult to determine the reason behind this increase or the future performance of the stock.

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Construction Company 34.09 1.38 4.22 35.3 12.5 5157.74 TARC 158.85 -1.8 -1.12 184.9 33.4 4687.61 Jaiprakash Associates 20.68 1.87 9.94 24.11 6.56 5076.1 Patel Engineering 62.68 0.68 1.1 69.74 13.1 4849.03 Ashoka Buildcon 161.7 -0.45 -0.28 167.95 71.3 4539.29

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.52% 3 Months 33.47% 6 Months 136.48% YTD -5.05% 1 Year 93.81%

Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.81 on last trading day On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 9705044 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹18.81.