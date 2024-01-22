Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹18.98 and closed at ₹18.81. The stock had a high of ₹20.69 and a low of ₹18.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5076.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹24.11 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,044 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.