Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 25.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.66 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 25.44, reached a high of 26.29, and a low of 25.2 before closing at 25.4. The market capitalization stood at 6298.49 crore with a trading volume of 2430074 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The 52-week range for the stock was between 6.56 and 27.17.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹25.4 on last trading day

Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 2430074 shares on the last day with a closing price of 25.4.

