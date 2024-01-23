Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stocks plummet in latest trading session

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹20.9 and closed at ₹20.68. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹20.9, while the lowest price was also ₹20.9. The market capitalization of Jaiprakash Associates is currently ₹5130.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.11, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 24,141 shares.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Construction Company
|33.71
|-0.38
|-1.11
|35.3
|12.5
|5100.24
|TARC
|156.1
|-2.75
|-1.73
|184.9
|33.4
|4606.45
|Jaiprakash Associates
|19.85
|-0.83
|-4.01
|24.11
|6.56
|4872.37
|Patel Engineering
|61.1
|-1.58
|-2.52
|69.74
|13.1
|4726.8
|Ashoka Buildcon
|162.95
|1.25
|0.77
|167.95
|71.3
|4574.38
Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.86, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹20.68
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 3.97% or ₹0.82, currently trading at ₹19.86. This suggests a downward movement in the stock's value.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of ₹19.62 and a high of ₹21 on the current day.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Construction Company
|33.97
|-0.12
|-0.35
|35.3
|12.5
|5139.58
|TARC
|157.5
|-1.35
|-0.85
|184.9
|33.4
|4647.77
|Jaiprakash Associates
|19.94
|-0.74
|-3.58
|24.11
|6.56
|4894.46
|Patel Engineering
|60.68
|-2.0
|-3.19
|69.74
|13.1
|4694.31
|Ashoka Buildcon
|159.5
|-2.2
|-1.36
|167.95
|71.3
|4477.54
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.91, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹20.68
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.91, which represents a decrease of 3.72%. The net change in the stock price is -0.77.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of ₹19.62 and a high of ₹21.
Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates
Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹20.68
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹20.65, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by -0.15% or -0.03 points. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of Jaiprakash Associates' stock.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.52%
|3 Months
|46.79%
|6 Months
|159.12%
|YTD
|4.04%
|1 Year
|112.37%
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.68 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,141. The closing price for the shares was ₹20.68.
