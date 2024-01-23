 Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stocks plummet in latest trading session | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stocks plummet in latest trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stocks plummet in latest trading session

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.97 %. The stock closed at 20.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.86 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Jaiprakash Associates opened at 20.9 and closed at 20.68. The highest price recorded during the day was 20.9, while the lowest price was also 20.9. The market capitalization of Jaiprakash Associates is currently 5130.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.11, and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 24,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:34:57 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Construction Company33.71-0.38-1.1135.312.55100.24
TARC156.1-2.75-1.73184.933.44606.45
Jaiprakash Associates19.85-0.83-4.0124.116.564872.37
Patel Engineering61.1-1.58-2.5269.7413.14726.8
Ashoka Buildcon162.951.250.77167.9571.34574.38
23 Jan 2024, 11:22:41 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.86, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹20.68

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 3.97% or 0.82, currently trading at 19.86. This suggests a downward movement in the stock's value.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15:43 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of 19.62 and a high of 21 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:37:41 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Construction Company33.97-0.12-0.3535.312.55139.58
TARC157.5-1.35-0.85184.933.44647.77
Jaiprakash Associates19.94-0.74-3.5824.116.564894.46
Patel Engineering60.68-2.0-3.1969.7413.14694.31
Ashoka Buildcon159.5-2.2-1.36167.9571.34477.54
23 Jan 2024, 10:37:26 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹19.91, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹20.68

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 19.91, which represents a decrease of 3.72%. The net change in the stock price is -0.77.

Click here for Jaiprakash Associates Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:31:09 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of 19.62 and a high of 21.

23 Jan 2024, 09:53:47 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:50:46 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹20.68

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 20.65, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by -0.15% or -0.03 points. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of Jaiprakash Associates' stock.

23 Jan 2024, 09:37:15 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.52%
3 Months46.79%
6 Months159.12%
YTD4.04%
1 Year112.37%
23 Jan 2024, 09:10:42 AM IST

Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,141. The closing price for the shares was 20.68.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App