Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stocks plummet in latest trading session

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹20.9 and closed at ₹20.68. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹20.9, while the lowest price was also ₹20.9. The market capitalization of Jaiprakash Associates is currently ₹5130.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.11, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 24,141 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Construction Company
|33.71
|-0.38
|-1.11
|35.3
|12.5
|5100.24
|TARC
|156.1
|-2.75
|-1.73
|184.9
|33.4
|4606.45
|Jaiprakash Associates
|19.85
|-0.83
|-4.01
|24.11
|6.56
|4872.37
|Patel Engineering
|61.1
|-1.58
|-2.52
|69.74
|13.1
|4726.8
|Ashoka Buildcon
|162.95
|1.25
|0.77
|167.95
|71.3
|4574.38
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 3.97% or ₹0.82, currently trading at ₹19.86. This suggests a downward movement in the stock's value.
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of ₹19.62 and a high of ₹21 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Construction Company
|33.97
|-0.12
|-0.35
|35.3
|12.5
|5139.58
|TARC
|157.5
|-1.35
|-0.85
|184.9
|33.4
|4647.77
|Jaiprakash Associates
|19.94
|-0.74
|-3.58
|24.11
|6.56
|4894.46
|Patel Engineering
|60.68
|-2.0
|-3.19
|69.74
|13.1
|4694.31
|Ashoka Buildcon
|159.5
|-2.2
|-1.36
|167.95
|71.3
|4477.54
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.91, which represents a decrease of 3.72%. The net change in the stock price is -0.77.
Click here for Jaiprakash Associates Profit Loss
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of ₹19.62 and a high of ₹21.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹20.65, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by -0.15% or -0.03 points. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of Jaiprakash Associates' stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.52%
|3 Months
|46.79%
|6 Months
|159.12%
|YTD
|4.04%
|1 Year
|112.37%
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,141. The closing price for the shares was ₹20.68.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!