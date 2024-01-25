Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Surges in Trading

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹19.26 and closed at ₹19.18 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹20.51, while the lowest was ₹18.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4968.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.11 and ₹6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,828,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.