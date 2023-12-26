Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plunges on Poor Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 21.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of 20.38 and a close price of 20.07. The stock reached a high of 21.39 and a low of 20.25. The market capitalization of the company is 5169.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 2,948,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹21.06

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 21, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.06. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.28% or 0.06 rupees.

26 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months67.41%
6 Months170.51%
YTD111.0%
1 Year113.13%
26 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹21.06, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹20.07

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 4.93% to reach 21.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.99.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.07 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 2,948,296. The closing price for the day was 20.07.

