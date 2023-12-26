Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plunges on Poor Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of ₹20.38 and a close price of ₹20.07. The stock reached a high of ₹21.39 and a low of ₹20.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5169.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 2,948,296 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹21, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.06. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.28% or 0.06 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|67.41%
|6 Months
|170.51%
|YTD
|111.0%
|1 Year
|113.13%
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 4.93% to reach ₹21.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.99.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 2,948,296. The closing price for the day was ₹20.07.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!