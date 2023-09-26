Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees positive trading momentum

Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹11.77 and closed at ₹11.76 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹12.2 and the low was ₹11.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2979.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.45 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock had a volume of 1,771,008 shares on the BSE.
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹11.98, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹11.76
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹11.98, with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.87% from its previous value, with a net increase of ₹0.22.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|422.15
|-6.25
|-1.46
|433.0
|216.45
|3194.22
|Ashoka Buildcon
|112.05
|9.7
|9.48
|116.5
|70.1
|3145.5
|Jaiprakash Associates
|12.01
|0.25
|2.13
|14.45
|6.56
|2947.97
|PSP Projects
|796.9
|0.25
|0.03
|846.0
|560.2
|2868.84
|Puravankara
|113.3
|2.15
|1.93
|120.45
|59.35
|2687.48
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock was ₹11.75, while the high price reached ₹12.20.
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹11.76 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,771,308. The closing price for the stock was ₹11.76.
