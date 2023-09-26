Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 11.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.98 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 11.77 and closed at 11.76 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 12.2 and the low was 11.75. The company has a market capitalization of 2979.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.45 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The stock had a volume of 1,771,008 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:51 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹11.98, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 11.98, with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.87% from its previous value, with a net increase of 0.22.

26 Sep 2023, 11:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
J Kumar Infraprojects422.15-6.25-1.46433.0216.453194.22
Ashoka Buildcon112.059.79.48116.570.13145.5
Jaiprakash Associates12.010.252.1314.456.562947.97
PSP Projects796.90.250.03846.0560.22868.84
Puravankara113.32.151.93120.4559.352687.48
26 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock was 11.75, while the high price reached 12.20.

26 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹12.03, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 12.03, with a percent change of 2.3 and a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.3% from the previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.27.

26 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
J Kumar Infraprojects424.5-3.9-0.91433.0216.453212.0
Ashoka Buildcon111.28.858.65116.570.13121.64
Jaiprakash Associates11.980.221.8714.456.562940.61
PSP Projects795.25-1.4-0.18846.0560.22862.9
Puravankara113.952.82.52120.4559.352702.89
26 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹11.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,771,308. The closing price for the stock was 11.76.

