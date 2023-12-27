Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plunges on market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 21.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.81 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 21.3 and closed at 21.06. The stock had a high of 21.7 and a low of 20.66. The company has a market capitalization of 5108.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the stock was 1786042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹20.81, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹21.06

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 20.81, which represents a decrease of 1.19% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.25.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,786,042 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 21.06.

