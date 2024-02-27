Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -4.96 %. The stock closed at 23.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.02 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 23.17 and closed at 24.38 on the last day. The high and low for the day were 23.17 each. The market capitalization stands at 5687.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.17 and the low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 624,983 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.02, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹23.17

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at 22.02, with a decrease of -4.96% and a net change of -1.15.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹24.38 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 624983 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 24.38.

