Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 4.85 %. The stock closed at 11.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.33 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates) opened at 11.77 and closed at 11.76. The stock reached a high of 12.45 and a low of 11.75. The market capitalization of JP Associates is 3026.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 14.45, and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for JP Associates was 6,328,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹12.33, up 4.85% from yesterday's ₹11.76

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is currently at 12.33, which represents a 4.85% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.57.

27 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹11.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,328,131 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 11.76.

