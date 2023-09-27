Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates) opened at ₹11.77 and closed at ₹11.76. The stock reached a high of ₹12.45 and a low of ₹11.75. The market capitalization of JP Associates is ₹3026.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹14.45, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for JP Associates was 6,328,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.