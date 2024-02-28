Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of ₹22.02 and a close price of ₹23.17. The stock hit a high and low of ₹22.02. The market capitalization stood at ₹5405.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹27.17 and the low was ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 568,630 shares traded.

