Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹18.91 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹19.06 and a low of ₹18.31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4553.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹20.99 and ₹6.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,119,462 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|843.75
|32.8
|4.04
|839.55
|422.6
|5652.08
|Ramky Infrastructure
|771.0
|0.65
|0.08
|792.55
|236.45
|5335.15
|Jaiprakash Associates
|18.26
|-0.65
|-3.44
|20.99
|6.56
|4482.09
|ITD Cementation India
|271.0
|2.1
|0.78
|280.5
|93.75
|4655.44
|Hindustan Construction Company
|30.2
|0.01
|0.03
|32.2
|12.5
|4569.19
