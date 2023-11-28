Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -3.07 %. The stock closed at 18.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.33 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 18.91 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 19.06 and a low of 18.31. The market capitalization of the company is 4553.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 20.99 and 6.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,119,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹18.33, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹18.91

Jaiprakash Associates stock is currently priced at 18.33, with a percent change of -3.07 and a net change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.07% and has lost 0.58 rupees per share.

28 Nov 2023, 12:16 PM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates reached a low of 18.18 and a high of 19.06 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 11:44 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹18.19, down -3.81% from yesterday's ₹18.91

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 18.19. There has been a decrease of 3.81% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.72. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

28 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ahluwalia Contracts India843.7532.84.04839.55422.65652.08
Ramky Infrastructure771.00.650.08792.55236.455335.15
Jaiprakash Associates18.26-0.65-3.4420.996.564482.09
ITD Cementation India271.02.10.78280.593.754655.44
Hindustan Construction Company30.20.010.0332.212.54569.19
28 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock today is 18.31, and the high price is 19.06.

28 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,119,462. The closing price for the stock was 18.91.

