Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.68 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The open price of Jaiprakash Associates on the last day was 19.94 and the close price was 20. The highest price reached during the day was 20.35, while the lowest price was 19.4. The market capitalization of Jaiprakash Associates is currently at 4,830.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.19 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The total BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,868,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,868,763. The closing price for the stock was 20.

