Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : The open price of Jaiprakash Associates on the last day was ₹19.94 and the close price was ₹20. The highest price reached during the day was ₹20.35, while the lowest price was ₹19.4. The market capitalization of Jaiprakash Associates is currently at ₹4,830.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.19 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The total BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,868,763 shares.
