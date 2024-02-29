Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 22.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.92 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Associates saw its open price at 20.92 and closed at 22.02 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high and low of 20.92. The market capitalization stands at 5135.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 27.17 and a 52-week low of 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 402,713 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹22.02 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates had a trading volume of 402,713 shares with a closing price of 22.02 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

