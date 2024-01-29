Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹20.43 and closed at ₹20.24. The stock reached a high of ₹22.2 and a low of ₹20.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,351.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.11 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,334,308 shares.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dilip Buildcon
|380.3
|5.2
|1.39
|439.35
|159.7
|5560.56
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|822.95
|13.4
|1.66
|870.5
|448.6
|5512.74
|Jaiprakash Associates
|23.45
|1.65
|7.57
|24.11
|6.56
|5756.03
|ITD Cementation India
|317.55
|5.1
|1.63
|325.8
|93.75
|5455.11
|TARC
|156.0
|0.55
|0.35
|184.9
|33.4
|4603.5
Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹23.3, up 6.88% from yesterday's ₹21.8
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹23.3, which represents a 6.88% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 1.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock today was ₹22.2, while the high price was ₹23.79.
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.58, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹21.8
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹22.58. There has been a percent change of 3.58, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.78, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range
Jaiprakash Associates stock had a low price of ₹22.2 and a high price of ₹23.53 on the current day.
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.26, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹21.8
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹22.26. It has experienced a 2.11% increase, with a net change of 0.46.
Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.06%
|3 Months
|67.9%
|6 Months
|182.58%
|YTD
|10.61%
|1 Year
|134.22%
Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.82, up 4.68% from yesterday's ₹21.8
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹22.82. There has been a 4.68% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.02.
Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.24 on last trading day
On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,334,308 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹20.24.
