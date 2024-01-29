Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 6.88 %. The stock closed at 21.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates opened at 20.43 and closed at 20.24. The stock reached a high of 22.2 and a low of 20.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5,351.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.11 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 4,334,308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dilip Buildcon380.35.21.39439.35159.75560.56
Ahluwalia Contracts India822.9513.41.66870.5448.65512.74
Jaiprakash Associates23.451.657.5724.116.565756.03
ITD Cementation India317.555.11.63325.893.755455.11
TARC156.00.550.35184.933.44603.5
29 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹23.3, up 6.88% from yesterday's ₹21.8

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 23.3, which represents a 6.88% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 1.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jaiprakash Associates stock today was 22.2, while the high price was 23.79.

29 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.58, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹21.8

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 22.58. There has been a percent change of 3.58, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.78, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Jaiprakash Associates Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dilip Buildcon377.152.050.55439.35159.75514.5
Ahluwalia Contracts India819.9510.41.28870.5448.65492.64
Jaiprakash Associates22.490.693.1724.116.565520.39
ITD Cementation India316.94.451.42325.893.755443.95
TARC155.70.250.16184.933.44594.65
29 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Associates stock had a low price of 22.2 and a high price of 23.53 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.26, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹21.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 22.26. It has experienced a 2.11% increase, with a net change of 0.46.

29 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.06%
3 Months67.9%
6 Months182.58%
YTD10.61%
1 Year134.22%
29 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.82, up 4.68% from yesterday's ₹21.8

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 22.82. There has been a 4.68% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.02.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹20.24 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,334,308 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 20.24.

