Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -4.39 %. The stock closed at 18.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.08 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates remained unchanged at 18.91 on the last day of trading. The stock experienced a high of 19.06 and a low of 17.92 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.99, while the 52-week low is 6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,673 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,177,673. The closing price for the stock was 18.91.

