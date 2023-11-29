Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates remained unchanged at ₹18.91 on the last day of trading. The stock experienced a high of ₹19.06 and a low of ₹17.92 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.99, while the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,673 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
29 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.91 on last trading day
