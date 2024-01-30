Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Soars Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹23.53 and closed at ₹21.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹23.79, while the lowest price was ₹22.2. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹5802.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.11, and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. On the BSE, a total of 11,275,198 shares were traded.
The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is ₹23.64, which represents a 8.44% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.84.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.47%
|3 Months
|38.56%
|6 Months
|201.94%
|YTD
|18.18%
|1 Year
|162.92%
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 8.44%, resulting in a net change of ₹1.84. The current price of the stock is ₹23.64.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,275,198. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.8.
