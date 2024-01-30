Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Soars Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 8.44 %. The stock closed at 21.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.64 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 23.53 and closed at 21.8. The highest price reached during the day was 23.79, while the lowest price was 22.2. The company's market capitalization is currently at 5802.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.11, and the 52-week low is 6.56. On the BSE, a total of 11,275,198 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹23.64, up 8.44% from yesterday's ₹21.8

The current data for Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the stock price is 23.64, which represents a 8.44% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.84.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.47%
3 Months38.56%
6 Months201.94%
YTD18.18%
1 Year162.92%
30 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹23.64, up 8.44% from yesterday's ₹21.8

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has increased by 8.44%, resulting in a net change of 1.84. The current price of the stock is 23.64.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹21.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,275,198. The closing price for the stock was 21.8.

