Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Plummets in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of ₹18.07 and a close price of ₹18.08 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹18.27 and a low of ₹17.49. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4337.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹20.99 and ₹6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,035,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is ₹17.3, with a percent change of -2.09 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.09% and the net change is a decrease of 0.37 from the previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|3 Months
|57.53%
|6 Months
|146.85%
|YTD
|76.5%
|1 Year
|86.77%
The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is currently trading at ₹17.67. It has experienced a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.41, suggesting a decline in price.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,035,377. The closing price for the stock was ₹18.08.
