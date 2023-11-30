Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Plummets in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of ₹18.07 and a close price of ₹18.08 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹18.27 and a low of ₹17.49. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4337.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹20.99 and ₹6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,035,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.