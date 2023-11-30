Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 17.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates

Jaiprakash Associates had an open price of 18.07 and a close price of 18.08 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 18.27 and a low of 17.49. The market capitalization of the company is 4337.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 20.99 and 6.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,035,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price update :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹17.3, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹17.67

The current data of Jaiprakash Associates stock shows that the price is 17.3, with a percent change of -2.09 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.09% and the net change is a decrease of 0.37 from the previous value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months57.53%
6 Months146.85%
YTD76.5%
1 Year86.77%
30 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹17.67, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹18.08

The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is currently trading at 17.67. It has experienced a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.41, suggesting a decline in price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹18.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Associates on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,035,377. The closing price for the stock was 18.08.

