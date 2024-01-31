Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹24.09 and closed at ₹23.64. The stock reached a high of ₹24.18 and a low of ₹22.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5643.12 crore. The 52-week high is ₹24.11 and the 52-week low is ₹6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 5,290,200 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is ₹22.99, which has decreased by 2.75%. This corresponds to a net change of -0.65.
