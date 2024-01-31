Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 23.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.99 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 24.09 and closed at 23.64. The stock reached a high of 24.18 and a low of 22.8. The market capitalization of the company is 5643.12 crore. The 52-week high is 24.11 and the 52-week low is 6.56. The BSE volume for the day was 5,290,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Today :Jaiprakash Associates trading at ₹22.99, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹23.64

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Associates is 22.99, which has decreased by 2.75%. This corresponds to a net change of -0.65.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates share price Live :Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹23.64 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Associates BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,290,200. The closing price of the shares was 23.64.

