Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹11.99 and closed at ₹13.32 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both ₹11.99. The market capitalization stood at ₹2943.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹27.17 and ₹7.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 199,476 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has dropped by 9.98% today to reach ₹11.99, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like TARC, Nirlon, Ashiana Housing, and Gensol Engineering. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|TARC
|143.95
|-5.4
|-3.62
|190.0
|53.71
|4247.91
|Nirlon
|412.0
|-6.3
|-1.51
|475.05
|370.15
|3712.86
|Jaiprakash Associates
|11.99
|-1.33
|-9.98
|27.17
|7.21
|2943.06
|Ashiana Housing
|331.0
|-3.25
|-0.97
|399.25
|177.0
|3327.37
|Gensol Engineering
|841.0
|-44.25
|-5.0
|1377.1
|312.0
|3184.87
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11.99 & ₹11.99 yesterday to end at ₹13.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend