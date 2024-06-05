Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -9.98 %. The stock closed at 13.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.99 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 11.99 and closed at 13.32 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both 11.99. The market capitalization stood at 2943.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were 27.17 and 7.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 199,476 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has dropped by 9.98% today to reach 11.99, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like TARC, Nirlon, Ashiana Housing, and Gensol Engineering. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
TARC143.95-5.4-3.62190.053.714247.91
Nirlon412.0-6.3-1.51475.05370.153712.86
Jaiprakash Associates11.99-1.33-9.9827.177.212943.06
Ashiana Housing331.0-3.25-0.97399.25177.03327.37
Gensol Engineering841.0-44.25-5.01377.1312.03184.87
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹13.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11.99 & 11.99 yesterday to end at 13.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.