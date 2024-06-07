Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at ₹10.83 and closed at ₹11.4 on the last day. The high and low for the day were both ₹10.83. The market capitalization stood at ₹2658.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹27.17 and ₹7.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 541,135 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹11.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.83 & ₹10.83 yesterday to end at ₹11.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend