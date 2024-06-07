Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 11.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.83 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' stock opened at 10.83 and closed at 11.4 on the last day. The high and low for the day were both 10.83. The market capitalization stood at 2658.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were 27.17 and 7.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 541,135 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹11.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.83 & 10.83 yesterday to end at 11.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

