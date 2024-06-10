Hello User
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 10 Jun 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 10.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.29 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at 10.29 and closed at 10.83. The high and low for the day were both 10.29. The market capitalization was 2525.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were 27.17 and 7.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1175999 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Today, Jaiprakash Associates' stock price dropped by 4.99% to reach 10.29, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Arvind Smartspaces and K P Energy are declining, whereas BF Utilities and Capacit'E Infraprojects are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.47% and 0.28% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
BF Utilities883.518.552.141015.0360.03327.94
Arvind Smartspaces678.55-1.2-0.18762.95294.13084.82
Jaiprakash Associates10.29-0.54-4.9927.177.212525.78
K P Energy425.95-3.85-0.9513.966.22840.66
Capacit'E Infraprojects314.47.252.36333.0165.02659.95
10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹10.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.29 & 10.29 yesterday to end at 10.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

