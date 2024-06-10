Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Jaiprakash Associates opened at ₹10.29 and closed at ₹10.83. The high and low for the day were both ₹10.29. The market capitalization was ₹2525.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹27.17 and ₹7.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1175999 shares traded.
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Today, Jaiprakash Associates' stock price dropped by 4.99% to reach ₹10.29, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Arvind Smartspaces and K P Energy are declining, whereas BF Utilities and Capacit'E Infraprojects are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.47% and 0.28% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|BF Utilities
|883.5
|18.55
|2.14
|1015.0
|360.0
|3327.94
|Arvind Smartspaces
|678.55
|-1.2
|-0.18
|762.95
|294.1
|3084.82
|Jaiprakash Associates
|10.29
|-0.54
|-4.99
|27.17
|7.21
|2525.78
|K P Energy
|425.95
|-3.85
|-0.9
|513.9
|66.2
|2840.66
|Capacit'E Infraprojects
|314.4
|7.25
|2.36
|333.0
|165.0
|2659.95
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.29 & ₹10.29 yesterday to end at ₹10.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend