Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' stock on the last day traded at an open price of ₹9.78 and closed at ₹10.29. The stock had a high and low of ₹9.78 each. The market capitalization stood at ₹2400.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹27.17 and the low was ₹7.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,612,700 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Today, Jaiprakash Associates' stock price dropped by 4.96% to reach ₹9.78, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. PSP Projects is declining, whereas Arvind Smartspaces, K P Energy, and Capacit'E Infraprojects are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Arvind Smartspaces
|700.65
|27.55
|4.09
|762.95
|294.1
|3185.29
|K P Energy
|434.9
|16.1
|3.84
|513.9
|84.5
|2900.35
|Jaiprakash Associates
|9.78
|-0.51
|-4.96
|27.17
|7.5
|2400.59
|PSP Projects
|668.4
|-1.6
|-0.24
|846.0
|598.0
|2406.24
|Capacit'E Infraprojects
|324.5
|6.7
|2.11
|333.0
|187.0
|2745.4
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 4.96% to ₹9.78, while its competitors like Arvind Smartspaces, K P Energy, PSP Projects, and Capacit'E Infraprojects are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.16% and unchanged, respectively.
Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.78 & ₹9.78 yesterday to end at ₹10.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend