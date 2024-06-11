Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -4.96 %. The stock closed at 10.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.78 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Associates stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Associates' stock on the last day traded at an open price of 9.78 and closed at 10.29. The stock had a high and low of 9.78 each. The market capitalization stood at 2400.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 27.17 and the low was 7.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,612,700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Today, Jaiprakash Associates' stock price dropped by 4.96% to reach 9.78, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. PSP Projects is declining, whereas Arvind Smartspaces, K P Energy, and Capacit'E Infraprojects are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Arvind Smartspaces700.6527.554.09762.95294.13185.29
K P Energy434.916.13.84513.984.52900.35
Jaiprakash Associates9.78-0.51-4.9627.177.52400.59
PSP Projects668.4-1.6-0.24846.0598.02406.24
Capacit'E Infraprojects324.56.72.11333.0187.02745.4
11 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jaiprakash Associates has decreased by 4.96% to 9.78, while its competitors like Arvind Smartspaces, K P Energy, PSP Projects, and Capacit'E Infraprojects are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.16% and unchanged, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Arvind Smartspaces695.222.13.28762.95294.13160.52
K P Energy430.011.22.67513.984.52867.67
Jaiprakash Associates9.78-0.51-4.9627.177.52400.59
PSP Projects670.00.00.0846.0598.02412.0
Capacit'E Infraprojects320.452.650.83333.0187.02711.14
11 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Associates closed at ₹10.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Associates Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9.78 & 9.78 yesterday to end at 10.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.