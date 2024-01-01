Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹13.52 and closed at ₹13.45. The stock had a high of ₹14.05 and a low of ₹13.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9560.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 20,988,013 shares.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹14.61. There has been a 4.73% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.66.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.28%
|3 Months
|24.02%
|6 Months
|126.83%
|YTD
|84.77%
|1 Year
|88.51%
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹14.09. It has experienced a 1% percent change, with a net change of 0.14.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,988,013. The closing price for the stock was ₹13.45.
