Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 4.73 %. The stock closed at 13.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.61 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 13.52 and closed at 13.45. The stock had a high of 14.05 and a low of 13.35. The market capitalization of the company is 9560.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.28 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 20,988,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.61, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹13.95

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock is priced at 14.61. There has been a 4.73% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.66.

01 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.28%
3 Months24.02%
6 Months126.83%
YTD84.77%
1 Year88.51%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.09, up 1% from yesterday's ₹13.95

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 14.09. It has experienced a 1% percent change, with a net change of 0.14.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹13.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,988,013. The closing price for the stock was 13.45.

