Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 17.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.21 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock on the last day opened at 16.55, reached a high of 18.21, and closed at 17.35. The low for the day was 16.55. The market capitalization stood at 12,480.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 23.99 and 5.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,554,025 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹18.21, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹17.35

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 18.21 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.86. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently showing an upward trend. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the company's stock value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹17.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a volume of 7554025 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 17.35.

