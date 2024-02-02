Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.29 %. The stock closed at 18.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 18.49 and closed at 18.17. The highest price reached during the day was 18.99, while the lowest price was 18.38. The company's market capitalization is 12,987.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 19.23, and the 52-week low is 5.17. On the BSE, a total of 12,999,555 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.17 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 12,999,555 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 18.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!