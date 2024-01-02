Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw the stock open at ₹14.09 and close at ₹13.95. The stock reached a high of ₹14.93 and a low of ₹13.95 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹10,095.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,209,553 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.