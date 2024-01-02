Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 5.59 %. The stock closed at 13.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.73 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw the stock open at 14.09 and close at 13.95. The stock reached a high of 14.93 and a low of 13.95 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 10,095.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.28 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,209,553 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹13.95 on last trading day

