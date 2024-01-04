Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 4.35 %. The stock closed at 15.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.56 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures, a power generation company, saw its stock open at 16.35 and close at 16.16 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 16.5 and a low of 15.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,876.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 16.2, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock witnessed a high trading volume on the BSE, with 37,164,612 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.56, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹15.87

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 16.56. There has been a 4.35% percent change, which translates to a net change of 0.69.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.86%
3 Months51.71%
6 Months155.65%
YTD13.62%
1 Year107.19%
04 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹15.87

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 16, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 0.13 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 37,164,612. The closing price for the shares was 16.16.

