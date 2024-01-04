Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures, a power generation company, saw its stock open at ₹16.35 and close at ₹16.16 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.5 and a low of ₹15.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹10,876.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹16.2, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock witnessed a high trading volume on the BSE, with 37,164,612 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.