Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures, a power generation company, saw its stock open at ₹16.35 and close at ₹16.16 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.5 and a low of ₹15.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹10,876.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹16.2, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock witnessed a high trading volume on the BSE, with 37,164,612 shares traded.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹16.56. There has been a 4.35% percent change, which translates to a net change of 0.69.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.86%
|3 Months
|51.71%
|6 Months
|155.65%
|YTD
|13.62%
|1 Year
|107.19%
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹16, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 0.13 points.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 37,164,612. The closing price for the shares was ₹16.16.
